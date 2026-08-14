‘Batwara 1947’ review: Partition film too safe and staid to speak to the times

From the start, there’s a careful balance of inhumanity on both sides. The film opens in India, in the days leading up to and just after independence. With Hindu rioters closing in on their home in Meerut, businessman Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol), his wife, Hamida (Preity Zinta), and their daughter, Tanno (Khushi Hajare), are forced to flee for Lahore. They barely make it out alive; a mob attacks their train at the station and their son, Javed (Karan Deol), is left behind in the chaos. Later, we see Javed’s memories of the carnage that unfolded. We also get the mirror image: a Muslim mob burning a Hindu family alive, two Pakistani rioters boasting about their brutality during Partition. What annoyed me is how sanctimonious Batwara is about this equal distribution. I know times are bad and Hindi cinema is worse, but surely we can’t be handing out medals for not demonizing any one particular religion.