The BBC's best shows come to India

As a rule of thumb, British television is often better than American television. Their comedies are more fearlessly irreverent, the dramas are darker and more morally complex, and they push the envelope more radically than most. And while once in a while a Fleabag breaks out and conquers the world, there’s an embarrassment of riches to be unearthed on BBC’s iPlayer, a streaming service to love. However, for international viewers, the iPlayer has long been viewable only by using a VPN and pretending you’re in England — until now.

Amazon Prime Video in India now offers a specific “BBC Player" bundle which is a ₹599 add-on service that adds a bunch of BBC shows to your existing Prime Video subscription. It’s nowhere near as deep as the full iPlayer catalogue, but it’s a significant start, and ever since I subscribed, I’ve been heading to Amazon a lot more often than its rivals. Here are some shows available in that section that I would recommend immediately.

Inside No 9

Inside No 9, crafted by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, stands as one of television's smartest and strangest offerings. Each episode is a self-contained narrative, set within a distinct No. 9 address, showcasing a dazzling array of genres and styles. This anthology series thrives on its unpredictability and masterful storytelling, with plotlines ranging from darkly comic to poignantly tragic.

One standout episode, "The Twelve Days of Christine," presents a heartbreaking exploration of memory and loss, unraveling through a non-linear sequence that keeps viewers on edge until its poignant conclusion. In "The Riddle of the Sphinx," the plot intricately weaves a deadly game of cryptic crosswords, blending intellectual challenge with a sinister twist. The genius of Inside No. 9 lies in its ability to subvert expectations. "A Quiet Night In" unfolds with minimal dialogue, relying on visual gags and physical comedy to deliver its darkly humorous tale. Meanwhile "Dead Line," a Halloween special, blurs the boundaries between fiction and reality, making it an immersive and chilling experience.

Each episode is a meticulously crafted gem, inviting viewers into a world where nothing is ever as it seems. With its sharp wit, dazzlingly inventive plots, and stellar performances, Inside No. 9 is a must-watch for anyone hungry for something genuinely different.

‘Allo ‘Allo

Listen very carefully, I shall type this only once. A uniquely odd and delightful British comedy, this 1980s show — created by David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd — is about a philandering café owner trying to survive the German occupation of France during World War 2. René Artois, played by Gorden Kaye, has a café beset by both Nazis and the Resistance, and he tries, uproariously, to maintain a self-preserving balance. It’s goofy, but consistently hilarious, and frequently genius: French-accented English works as French while clipped British-accented English works as English within the same scene. Brilliant.

Wolf Hall

Wolf Hall is a tour de force of historical drama, illuminating the Machiavellian brilliance of Thomas Cromwell, based on Hilary Mantel's acclaimed novel of the same name. Mark Rylance’s subtle, riveting performance captures Cromwell’s cunning intellect and steely resolve. The series masterfully balances intimate character studies with grand historical events, painting the Tudor court in shades of shadow and light. The dialogue crackles with wit and tension, while the cinematography’s chiaroscuro echoes the era’s moral complexity. Wolf Hall is a riveting chess game of power, ambition, and survival, faithfully bringing Mantel’s intricate, richly textured narrative to life.

Extras

Extras, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant — whose other series, the iconic The Office is also streaming on the BBC section — is a superb satire of fame and the desperate pursuit of recognition.

The show brilliantly integrates A-list cameos, like Kate Winslet dedicatedly working in order to win an Oscar, Sir Ian McKellen absurdly explaining how acting involves pretending, and the late great David Bowie serenading Gervais with a scathing improvised song. Celebrities are cleverly folded into the narrative, playing exaggerated versions of themselves that lampoon Hollywood’s vanity and absurdity.

Gervais’s portrayal of Andy, a small-time actor navigating the treacherous waters of showbiz, is both cringeworthy and endearing. Extras is a masterclass in blending biting wit with poignant moments, highlighting the frequently pathetic — yet relatable — quest for fame and respect.

Father Brown

Father Brown, created by creators Rachel Flowerday and Tahsin Guner, marries the charm of cozy mysteries with cerebral storytelling. Unlike many a British series, this one runs long — the 11th season came out in January — and there is even a popular spinoff series, Sister Boniface.

Over the years, Father Brown has evolved by introducing darker, more complex plots and richer character backstories, adding depth without losing its quintessential simplicity. Mark Williams is perfect as the eponymous sleuth-priest; his gentle demeanour masks razor-sharp intellect, making him an endearing yet formidable figure. The protagonist’s unique blend of empathy and shrewdness, coupled with his unwavering moral compass, crafts a detective unlike any other.

Father Brown enjoys a truly timeless appeal, all while suggesting that good souls can crack the darkest cases. God, after all, is in the details.

Streaming tip of the week:

Sticking with the great British theme, Netflix has a fine bunch of British shows already on board, notably Sex Education, Derry Girls, Black Mirror, Crashing, Cunk On Earth and Peaky Blinders.