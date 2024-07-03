The BBC's best shows come to India

As a rule of thumb, British television is often better than American television. Their comedies are more fearlessly irreverent, the dramas are darker and more morally complex, and they push the envelope more radically than most. And while once in a while a Fleabag breaks out and conquers the world, there’s an embarrassment of riches to be unearthed on BBC’s iPlayer, a streaming service to love. However, for international viewers, the iPlayer has long been viewable only by using a VPN and pretending you’re in England — until now.