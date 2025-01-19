A new audio tour takes you on a walk across Bengaluru’s bookish haunts
SummaryA new, self-guided audio tour of the city’s literary landmarks, from old libraries to independent bookstores, is a delight
The tautologically named Avenue Road in Bengaluru’s oldest commercial district of Chickpet is where I start the literary walk, standing in between an ancient Anjaneya Temple at the corner prepping for the evening aarti and the early 20th century Rice Memorial Church, bedecked with string lights.
I am on a self-guided tour of Bengaluru’s literary haunts, created by author Zac O’Yeah, whose Majestic trilogy of detective novels is set in and around this very neighbourhood, for Tourific, a travel company that curates self-guided tours across the world.