A new audio tour takes you on a walk across Bengaluru’s bookish haunts

I walk up to a tiny bookshop a few doors from the temple—one of a series of hole-in-the-wall stores with neatly arranged rows of books and the proprietor sitting on a stool on the pavement. They mainly sell academic books—but look closely and you may come upon the occasional English (or even French) novel, possibly sold or left behind by tourists who stay in the area’s many hotels and lodges. This is the first stop on the tour (there are a whopping 27 to be done over about six hours) and a peek into a side of Bengaluru’s book market that not many are familiar with.