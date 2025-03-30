These cotton textile labels provide a glimpse of business history
SummaryAn exhibition of 19th century textile labels at Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography is a reminder of just how large a market India was for the British
There’s an uncanny resemblance between a work of art shown at Bengaluru’s Museum of Art & Photography last year and one at its current Ticket Tika Chaap: The Art of the Trademark in Indo-British Textile Trade. In the folio (part of last year’s Book of Gold show) from the luminous 17th century Kanchana Ramayana, fine miniatures with gold leaf, Garuda listens to Kaka Bhushundi. In the current show, the same scene with all details of trees and birds is replicated but in a bright, printed chromolithograph at about a quarter of the size. While the one-of-its-kind folio was commissioned by the Benaras royal family, the copied, mass-produced version served as a textile trademark label for a British mill, slapped on to a bale of cloth exported to India.