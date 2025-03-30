These cotton textile labels provide a glimpse of business history

The show is largely silent on cotton’s role in colonial expansion, intellectual and cultural appropriation, and the effect of the East India Company’s practices on Indian weavers and traders, preferring to focus on the artistic aspect. Without the historical context, the labels are reduced to mere objects of curiosity. To walk through the exhibits is to be reminded of the millions upon millions of bales exported to India from Manchester, which itself had built its machines for spinning and weaving with skills and know-how copied from Indian handloom weaving and hand-printing techniques. A combination of high tariffs, fixing of prices and use of brute force by the British from the 1700s onwards aided Manchester’s dominance of the cotton trade. Some labels casually display the backbreaking labour of Indians that enriched British mill owners. One ticket shows half-a-dozen Indians weighed down by massive bales of cloth, walking from England to India along a bridge composed of the letters of the name Shaw Wallace & Co.