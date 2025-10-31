Benicio Del Toro glides into the spotlight

Anatole “Zsa-Zsa" Korda is a shady business magnate who reconnects with his estranged novitiate daughter, Liesl (Mia Threapleton), in a bid to pass on his estate to her. Like many of Anderson’s protagonists, he’s a man of great resourcefulness, but also shallow and self-centred. Del Toro is in practically every frame of this 1950s-set film, a neat moustache and suit lending him the air of an older breed of Hollywood star, like William Powell. He has the glancing charm of Powell too, tossing off Wes’ non-sequiturs like he was raised on them. Each time he says “Help yourself to a hand grenade", it’s with a slightly different intonation, and it always kills. And his other phrase, “Myself, I feel very safe", becomes more affecting as he and Liesl patch up but the attempts on his life continue unabated.