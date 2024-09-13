‘Berlin’ review: Reconstructing the Hindi paranoid thriller | Mint

‘Berlin’ review: Reconstructing the Hindi paranoid thriller
SummaryAtul Sabharwal's spy drama ‘Berlin’, set in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War, is intricate and Kafkaesque
There used to be a lot more Russia in India. Up until the 1990s, there was a natural curiosity about the Soviet Union and its allies, informed by, though not limited to, political ties. Modest bookstalls usually had Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and Gorky in Indian languages. East Germany’s Radio Berlin International and Moscow’s Radio Sputnik broadcast in Hindi for decades. Travelling circuses were “Russian", even when they weren’t. I remember, in pre-cable times, watching vaguely Eastern European children’s programming on Doordarshan.