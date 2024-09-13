‘Berlin’ review: Reconstructing the Hindi paranoid thriller

The café at the centre of everything is nondescript and unique. The waitstaff are all deaf, a bit of insurance for patrons whose careless words could bring down nations (Ashok describes their function as “behre deewaar", soundproof walls between tables). Ashok admits to being fascinated by the intricate spy games taking place in his view. Over a montage of him pasting tickets and bits of paper from the café into a scrapbook, we hear his testimony in Pushkin’s voice: “They did their work and we made up stories, tried to guess what each is up to. By doing so, we deaf people could imagine we were smart like those officers, that we could think, understand, see like them." Ashok’s desire to feel relevant is at the heart of the film. When he meets a deaf fixer of stolen cars, he’s thrown for a toss, realising that, unlike him, the man was hired for his ability, not because his deafness is useful.