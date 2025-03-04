The Palestine cloud hanging over Berlinale

At times, the Berlinale assumes the form of a tinderbox waiting to explode. Last year, when No Other Land , the documentary made by Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham won the Panorama Audience Award for Best Documentary Film and the Berlinale Documentary Film Award, it flew in the face of a festival that refused to contend with the genocide in any true and thoughtful sense. When Germany’s minister of state for culture insisted she only clapped for the Israeli and not the Palestinian filmmaker, the faultline was made evident of a culture that refuses to distinguish anti-Semitism from anti-Zionism.

This year, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), the largest Palestinian coalition leading the global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, called for the boycott of the Berlinale for its “complicit(y) in the German government’s partnership in Israel’s genocide in Gaza…fail(ing) to protect filmmakers standing in solidarity with Palestinians."

With the Berlinale (13-23 February) commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II this year, screening the 9-hour, 23-minute documentary epic, Shoah (1985), and a documentary made from its discarded footage, Je n’avais que le néant (All I had was Nothingness)—Shoah par Lanzmann, the presence of Palestine was scratched at the edges. When Masha Gessen, writing about the politics of memory in The New Yorker in 2023, wondered about “(t)he fight over one rightful claim to victimhood", Berlinale’s curation answered with a clean knockout.

Tilda Swinton, awarded a honorary Golden Bear, in her speech spotlighted “the inhumane (that) is being perpetrated on our watch. I’m here to name it without hesitation or doubt in my mind and to lend my unwavering solidarity to all those who recognise the unacceptable complacency of our greed-addicted governments who make nice with planet-wreckers and war criminals, wherever they come from." She does not name Gaza. Instead, she rails against the “state-perpetrated and internationally enabled mass murder". Words have a way of saying things without really saying things. In a press conference later, she clarified, “I’m a great admirer of and have a great deal of respect for BDS and I think about it a lot." As winner of the Honorary Golden Bear, Swinton got to pick a film from her filmography to play at the festival, and she chose Peter Wollen’s Friendship’s Death (1987) where she plays an extraterrestrial robot who lands in Jordan during the events of Black September in 1970, a film which ended with her character joining the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). What we needed was a clear statement of defiance. What we get instead are gestures and context. Statements won’t end a war, but that does not mean we begin to mistake these gestures, this context for clear-eyed statements, either. Subtlety or subterfuge is not a virtue when an entire nation is being erased.

On the other hand, there is Israeli director Tom Shoval’s A Letter to David, screened at the Berlinale, that attempts to be a statement afraid of context—a clean stab that cannot be misread or overread.

Shoval made Youth in 2013 with David Cunio and Eitan Cunio— brothers, not just in reel but in real life, too, who are so close that when one inhales a cigarette, the other exhales the smoke. In the 7 October Hamas attack, David is kidnapped. Shoval goes back to the archives of Youth, and pulls up footage of the making of the film, interviewing his parents, Eitan, his wife—who was also kidnapped, but set free later on in a hostage swap. Letters to David is the lousy, heartfelt culmination of sifting through this archive, attempting to explore what it means to lose someone—not permanently, with a thick hope that they will return. At the Berlinale itself, artistic director Tricia Tuttle along with artists and filmmakers held vigils for the release of David.

The line of storytelling is simple. The Nir Oz kibbutz where David and Eitan live is called a “utopia", where there is fresh fruit and acres of agriculture, but then, the film also notes, a few scenes later, that the kibbutz is “at the foot of the volcano". Can a utopia survive at the edge of a volcano? If you are building houses with “safety rooms" made of metal walls, do you not see the life being lived has been made possible over the razed lives and lifestyles of other people? David’s parents, now displaced from the kibbutz to the city, long for their home, and the film lingers on their alienation among tall concrete buildings. You know who else longs for their home after being forcefully displaced? It is the next logical step the film misses by not even attempting it.

In Youth, the characters the brothers play kidnap a girl to demand ransom that will pull their family out of debt. Shoval notes that he wanted to make a film about the path of good intentions paved with bad deeds. He could be talking about Israel, but the film does not have that breadth of vision to take in more than the personal, the sentimental, the immediate hole in their lives.

Curiously, we are quickly introduced to people in camcorder images, blurred and ominous, and the text appears on screen, that they were killed on 7 October. The length of reel between their introduction and demise is thumb-thin. Is the film not interested in us mourning them? Or does it assume that the mere statement of their death is enough for us to mourn them—the assumption here is that their humanity need not be proven in order to feel grief. It is only Palestinians who are called to prove their humanity, in order to grieve their absence. This is precisely what writers like Isabella Hammad have been pointing our attention to. Who is being forcefully humanised and whose humanity is assumed easily?

To see A Letter to David, then, is to see a film thoroughly, purposefully decontextualised. Because the moment you bring in context, the power of your story is diluted by the systemic oppression, apartheid, and genocide that has been carried to keep the kibbutz at the edge and not the centre of the volcano. But can you hold the explosion of a volcano against it?

Coverage of the Berlinale is made possible by the support of @goethemumbai. Prathyush Parasuraman is a Mumbai-based journalist and author.