The Palestine cloud hanging over Berlinale

Tilda Swinton, awarded a honorary Golden Bear, in her speech spotlighted “the inhumane (that) is being perpetrated on our watch. I’m here to name it without hesitation or doubt in my mind and to lend my unwavering solidarity to all those who recognise the unacceptable complacency of our greed-addicted governments who make nice with planet-wreckers and war criminals, wherever they come from." She does not name Gaza. Instead, she rails against the “state-perpetrated and internationally enabled mass murder". Words have a way of saying things without really saying things. In a press conference later, she clarified, “I’m a great admirer of and have a great deal of respect for BDS and I think about it a lot." As winner of the Honorary Golden Bear, Swinton got to pick a film from her filmography to play at the festival, and she chose Peter Wollen’s Friendship’s Death (1987) where she plays an extraterrestrial robot who lands in Jordan during the events of Black September in 1970, a film which ended with her character joining the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). What we needed was a clear statement of defiance. What we get instead are gestures and context. Statements won’t end a war, but that does not mean we begin to mistake these gestures, this context for clear-eyed statements, either. Subtlety or subterfuge is not a virtue when an entire nation is being erased.