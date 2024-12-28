Best albums of 2024: Kendrick Lamar, Peter Cat Recording Co and more
SummaryFrom moody indie-rock to industrial noise, these albums are a snapshot of the expansive geography of pop music
It’s never easy to distil a year’s worth of music listening into a neat list of 10 (or even 50) albums. But putting together this year’s best albums list has been particularly hard. 2024 was a year of left-field surprises, with brash upstarts and underground favourites regularly stealing the spotlight from some of the industry’s most bankable names. We had a new generation of wildly inventive pop starlets stake their claims to the crown, a brutal power struggle in hip-hop that enraptured rap fans, a long-overdue reckoning with country music’s racial politics, and a steady stream of genre-blurring, envelope-pushing albums from the unlikeliest of scenes and places.