Best albums of 2024: Kendrick Lamar, Peter Cat Recording Co and more

Still House Plants—If I don’t make it I love u

On the face of it, If I don’t make it I love u is a record that just shouldn’t work. It takes the cerebral polyrhythms of math-rock and imbues them with the emotional heartbreak of 1990s emo. It marries the martial drums and jagged, angular guitarwork of no wave and noise-rock with the incantatory blues of Jeff Buckley and the soulful warble of Nina Simone. It’s postrock filtered through the lens of dub music and avant-garde electronica. We’re often presented with a false binary between the abstract conceptualism of experimental music and the emotional immediacy of pop. Still House Plants refuses to choose between the two, and ends up creating the best guitar music to come out this year.