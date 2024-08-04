Why Viktor Frankl is the father of the self-help genre
SummaryViktor Frankl’s 1946 book ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ spawned one of the most successful publishing categories ever
Psychologist and physician Viktor Frankl’s autobiographical work, Man’s Search for Meaning (published in German in 1946, followed by an English translation in 1959), has long occupied a peculiar niche in the publishing industry.
Part memoir, part moral philosophy and part psycho-social treatise, you are most likely to find the book in the all-encompassing self-help section, right next to the Dale Carnegies and the Steven Coveys of the world. And in a sense, Man’s Searchis indeed an amalgamation of all the above genres. It’s the father of the self-help book, as it were, that spawned one of the most successful publishing categories ever.
The fact that nearly 80 years later Frankl’s work continues to be put out by trade publishers with titles alluding to the best-seller—a case in point being the recent Embracing Hope: On Freedom, Responsibility and the Meaning of Life—is a testimony to the writer’s long-standing popularity, especially in the US. Of course, it’s also a clever SEO tactic, with Instagram-friendly hashtag-like phrases and words making up the title and the subtitle.