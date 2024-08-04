Why Viktor Frankl is the father of the self-help genre

In another prescient passage, Frankl discusses the “nervous sickness" of our times, which is a version of what we know as burnout. He writes, “the accelerated pace of our lives today represents an attempt at self-healing, albeit a failed attempt at self-healing." It is as though he could foresee a future where humanity would be desperately doomscrolling and posting on social media to fill the void at the core of life. “Certainly, the frantic pace of our lives can be understood perfectly well if we comprehend it as an attempt to anaesthetize ourselves," he adds. “Every person is fleeing from an inner bleakness and emptiness and, during this flight, plunges into turmoil."