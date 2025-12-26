The 11 best TV shows this year

2025 has stumbled on. While the world around us—and the people in charge—may routinely disappoint, as the air becomes less breathable and the news bleaker, we do still have bingeable opiate. TV shows continue to compel, entertain and provoke. Some force us to pay attention and reward us for watching closely.

Here, then, are the shows of the year. Why does this list have 11 entries? I wrote about This Is Spinal Tap here last week, a film where a rockstar famously shows off an amplifier where the volume knobs don’t end at 10. Happy new TV year, fellow viewers. May we all go “one louder”.

11. #1 Happy Family USA (Amazon Prime) Ramy Youssef’s animated post-9/11 satire about a Muslim family trying to “fit in” amidst an intensely Islamophobic America is a minor miracle, hilarious and always scathing. Middle-schoolers talk about “code-switching” casually, the boy of the house befriends a sacrificial lamb (Lamby) and every episode is rated H for Haram.

10. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime) Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok is an intense storytelling triumph that has stayed with me. In its second season, the show about a killing in Nagaland is headlined by its seemingly impassive yet clearly empathetic protagonist, Hathiram Chaudhary, a magnificent Jaideep Ahlawat.

9. Hacks (JioHotstar) The oldest show on this list—now in season 4—Hacks is a comedy about the evolution of comedy itself. An iconic veteran performer (played by the irrepressible Jean Smart) is still being forced to jump new hoops. The show may have slumped, but now with Smart’s supremely overbearing Deborah Vance as a talk-show host, returns grandly to form.

8. Adolescence (Netflix) It’s hard to look away from Adolescence because the show itself stares you down. Shot in four intricately conceived single-takes, each the length of an hour-long episode, the show directed by Philip Barantini is a significant storytelling feat. Owen Cooper is frighteningly good as a 13-year-old killer, adorable enough to make us wonder how easy it has become to turn into a monster.

7. The Pitt (JioHotstar) One 15-hour-shift at a Pittsburgh hospital is broken down into 15 one-hour episodes. We’ve seen the format before in shows like 24, but the relentlessness of the hospital shift—where new complications are wheeled in all the time—feels incredibly and powerfully suited to realtime urgency. It’s the best medical series in decades.

6. The Studio (Apple TV) Seth Rogen makes Martin Scorsese cry in this comedy about a Hollywood studio boss selling out constantly while pretending (and telling himself) that his decisions are guided by a love of cinema. Cinema, cameos, chaos. There’s a lot to love in this show with its (digitally-stitched yet impressive) long takes, not least its love for the Copacabana scene in Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the hottest of all takes.

View full Image 'The Studio'

5. The Chair Company (JioHotstar) We lost the visionary David Lynch earlier this year, and I daresay he would have smirked at Tim Robinson’s increasingly surreal comedy about a mid-level executive stupid and self-obsessed enough to uncover an audacious and far-reaching conspiracy. Who do you blame when you break a chair? (The chair.)

4. Platonic (Apple TV) Will they? Won’t they? It’s the push-pull dynamic that has driven the American sitcom since the 1980s, but here’s a clever, sneakily wise show defying the When Harry Met Sally declaration that “a man and a woman can’t be friends.” Platonic is centred around two friends with zero sexual tension, and all the complicated baggage of adult friendship. Rogen is in fine form as a manchild, but Rose Byrne owns the show as his (relatively) mature best friend.

3. Severance (Apple TV) It’s been a while since we saw the sterile white hallways of Lumon Industries and its cubicle-dwellers who don’t know the outside world—while the outside-world doesn’t know the mystery of the number-sorting within. The mystery both builds and stays opaque in the second season, with a love story (or two) running in the wings. Cracking stuff with a soundtrack to kill for.

2. Pluribus (Apple TV) Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan stays within his known setting of Albuquerque, New Mexico—yet tells a story spanning galaxies and light years. An alien “virus” has turned all of humanity into a hive-mind where everyone knows everything and lives in quiet, hyper-organised cooperation. All of humanity? Not quite. A dozen people still have free-will, but is defiance the answer? A stunning series.

1. The Rehearsal (JioHotstar) Nathan Fielder’s series is a documentary, an investigation, a humanist essay, an absurdist comedy all rolled into one, Fielder sincerely tackles a problem within aviation safety and takes off on many a tangent—often literally—in his all-encompassing search for empathy. Why do pilots speak the way they do? And what does kissing have to do with it? Fielding, observing human behaviour through the oddest of microscopes, tests everyone in sight, but saves the toughest job for himself.

There is nothing, and there has been nothing, on television like this. Let there be flight.