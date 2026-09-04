‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ review: Malayalam romcom is a pleasure to hang out with

How can one not be charmed by Joel's film being released in full on YouTube as a 15-minute short? “Soulmates—Oru Saathukudi Pranayam” is as much a labour of love as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (and takes hilarious advantage of being released around the same time as Toxic). It’s fun to spot the cover-ups—like the hurried zoom on the beach when a passerby wanders into the frame—but it's hardly shambolic, proof that Joel's dedication to his project wasn't a waste. The short has 9 million views on YouTube, but the way people are discussing it on social media is an even bigger sign they’ve taken these characters to heart. One denounces the “coordinated campaign at degrading Joel Davis's maiden short film”. Another calls him “the next Spielberg from Kerala”. There’s even a win for Glikson, who someone generously claims “carried the entire short film on his shoulders”. You can’t buy this kind of PR. Their novenas must have come true.