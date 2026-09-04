‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ review: Malayalam romcom is a pleasure to hang out with

‘Illey Illa’, the first song in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has a line that translates to “your novenas have finally come true”. The word was unfamiliar to me—I later found it’s a Catholic term for prayers offered for nine successive days, or weeks. It’s one little detail among dozens in the series of vignettes that make up the musical sequence: a busload of passengers held up by a short film shoot; a batter run out at the bowler’s end, resulting in a brawl; father and son cooking pork curry; a young woman, friendless in a new town, watching her farewell video on her phone before going to sleep; a grown man proudly clutching stuffed toys won from a claw machine.