Bette Howland, the writer who returned from oblivion
Somak Ghoshal 6 min read 03 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Summary
Saul Bellow’s protégé Bette Howland wrote 3 acclaimed books in the 1970s and 1980s, then vanished for nearly 50 years
Ten years ago, Brigid Hughes, the founding editor and publisher of the literary magazine and imprint A Public Space, was rummaging through the $1 carton at the Housing Works’ Bookstore in New York, when a title caught her attention. It was an old copy of a book with a cryptic name, W-3, by a writer called Bette Howland. Hughes had not heard of her before, though a blurb by none other than that icon of American literature Saul Bellow spoke highly of the writing.
