Bette Howland, the writer who returned from oblivion

It was impossible not to want to read on. So Hughes bought the copy, raced through the book, and began searching for other works by the writer. It was then that she ran into a roadblock. All the bookstores were unhelpful, so was the internet. Although Howland had published two books apart from W-3—which was a memoir of her time at a mental asylum in Chicago in the 1970s—all of them were out of print. There was no information about the writer either, except that she had won the prestigious Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellowships. Enquiries made to both funding bodies yielded nothing of note. For all purposes, Howland seemed to have vanished, presumed dead.