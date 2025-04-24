‘Beyond Face Value’: What French banknotes tell us about history
SummaryAn exhibition looks at the history, culture, and symbolism of these notes
At an ongoing exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, one can see a banknote for 500 Francs issued in 1994 in which the figure of scientist Marie Curie is right in the centre. Her husband and fellow scientist, Pierre, is shown standing just a little behind her. The two of them shared the Nobel Prize for physics in 1903, after which Marie went on to win her second Nobel for chemistry in 1911. Researcher-curator Rukmini Dahanukar finds it commendable that France honoured the Polish-born scientist, who later became a naturalised French citizen, with a banknote. “The note acknowledges a woman scientist and puts her at the forefront like she deserves. Also, the choice of the colour depicts radioactivity," says Dahanukar, who has put together the show, Beyond Face Value: French Banknote Design from Around the World.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the NGMA and Alliance Française de Bombay, and this particular banknote is one of the 25 being showcased from Dahanukar’s private collection. “French banknotes from across the globe are more than just monetary instruments—they are artistic masterpieces imbued with history, culture, and symbolism," states the gallery note. “With their intricate designs, romanticism, and craftsmanship, these banknotes transcend their face value, offering a glimpse into a fascinating and often overlooked aspect of cultural heritage."