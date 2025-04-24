‘Beyond Face Value’: What French banknotes tell us about history

Dahanukar is currently writing a book on the subject. The current exhibition came together after a discussion with Laurent Vergain, director, Alliance Française de Bombay. “For me, banknotes are not just tools of commerce; they are reflections of the times, values, and artistic expressions of a nation. This exhibition is an opportunity for all history and art enthusiasts to explore a slice of Francophone culture and expression before the emergence of the Euros," he says. The exhibition has travelled to Puducherry, Ahmedabad and Delhi before arriving in Mumbai, where large-size banknote replicas have been showcased next to their real size prints. Some real banknotes are on display as well. “20 years ago, when I had proposed my dissertation topic, one of my professors had remarked that banknotes are the most exchanged artwork in the world and hardly anyone talks about that," says Dahanukar.