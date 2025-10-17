‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ review: Crime film needs more craft and spark

Samir turns out a formidable villain, unrepentant and enterprising once the police catch up with him. The problem is, we’ve seen almost this exact character and story in Dahaad (2023). Both this film and the Amazon series are based on the Mohan Kumar serial killings in 2000s Karnataka. But Dahaad is on a bigger scale, is better made, written and acted. Vijay Varma’s antagonist is a more arresting, chilling creation; you can see why so many women might fall under his spell. Jitendra Kumar is a smart bit of casting, working against his image as the amiable lead of Panchayat. But Kumar plays his hand a little too readily. Samir comes across as a creep from the outset—his best scenes are later in the film, when he’s making a mockery of the judicial process.