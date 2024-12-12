The Big Bang Music Festival: An event rooted in Assam's creative community

Concentrated primarily in the Dima Hasao district and parts of Karbi Anglong, the Dimasas are an ethnolinguistic community with roots in neighbouring Nagaland and Manipur as well. “We cohabit with different tribes and communities, including the Zeme, Kuki and Hmar, but sadly most of the tribes have lost their traditional musical instruments although they have carried their songs and dances. Thankfully, our elders have kept intact some of our Dimasa traditional instruments like the muri, muri-wathisa (bamboo flutes), and the khram (drum), and have passed them on through generations. We wanted to bring that to the fore," said Langthasa. Both he and Haflongbar belong to the Dimasa community and hail from Haflong, the lone hill station in Assam.