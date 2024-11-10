The artist Bimal Das Gupta’s symbolism from the ’60s

Bimal Das Gupta was one of the earliest leading abstractionists in Indian modern art. Yet, his legacy would have been lost following his untimely demise in a road accident nearly 19 years ago if not for the efforts of a few art lovers. Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage—An Ode to a Legend is the first solo exhibition of his works in 30 years, and is being presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes at Travancore House in Delhi. Spanning six decades of his artistic journey from the 1930s— when he first broke away from the figurative styles popular in post-independence India—through to the later years of his career, the exhibition traces his evolution as one of the country’s earliest and most profound abstractionists.

A note from the galleries states, “His work, characterised by abstract forms and explorations of the underwater world and the cosmos, Tantra philosophy, and the natural world, continues to inspire and challenge perceptions today. His use of earth tones and unconventional techniques broke new ground in the Indian art scene, at a time when most artists adhered to mythology and realism." Indeed, Das Gupta is revered for his experiments with watercolour during the second half of the 20th century. “The use of this medium is extremely tough and the way he made these colours blend and create compositions in full synergy is a masterclass that future generations could take much from," says Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery.

But why was Das Gupta’s contribution to art nearly lost for almost three decades? Jain says that while his work was collected by institutions since the 1950s, he never thought it important to market himself.

The accident did not just lead to his death, but also of his wife, daughter and son-in-law. “The only people left behind were the young grandchildren, who did not know what to do with the works, and sold them in the market at low prices. I am happy the master is now getting his due commercially as well with great results at auctions in India and abroad," says Jain, whose gallery has been collecting his works for many years from various Indian and international auctions. “However, a large body comes from direct dealing with Bimal-da’s family for over five decades," he says.

Also read: ‘Musawwari': Contemporary artists usher miniature painting into the modern era

Along with Vikram Mayor, director of Gallery Silver Scapes, Jain has been planning a solo exhibition of Das Gupta’s for many years. His works, Mayor informs, have started coming up in auctions in the last six-eight months and have seen nearly a 700% increase in terms of pricing.

On display at the exhibition will be a large retrospective with about 100 works. Some of the works to look for are the early figurative works from the 1940s and 1950s and some realistic symbolism works from the 1960s as these works are rare and hard to come by.

Also read: 35 years of Gallery Espace: The parallel journeys of artists and their gallery

Mayor believes this exhibition will be the course-correction needed in modern art today. “When Vincent van Gogh was alive, he sold one painting. A hundred years later, the course was corrected, and he is today the biggest artist in the world. Bimal Das Gupta is the Vincent van Gogh of India. We have to credit our own art history instead of chasing after the west," he concludes.

At Travancore House, New Delhi, 9-10 November.