The artist Bimal Das Gupta’s symbolism from the ’60s

Bimal Das Gupta was one of the earliest leading abstractionists in Indian modern art. Yet, his legacy would have been lost following his untimely demise in a road accident nearly 19 years ago if not for the efforts of a few art lovers. Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage—An Ode to a Legend is the first solo exhibition of his works in 30 years, and is being presented by Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes at Travancore House in Delhi. Spanning six decades of his artistic journey from the 1930s— when he first broke away from the figurative styles popular in post-independence India—through to the later years of his career, the exhibition traces his evolution as one of the country’s earliest and most profound abstractionists.