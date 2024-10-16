‘Biophilia’: Nature asserts itself in Gigi Scaria’s latest work

If on a Winter’s Night a Traveler, a 2024-acrylic on canvas by artist Gigi Scaria, compels the viewer to come closer. The painting unfurls like a dystopian story, with multiple frames within a larger one creating a multi-layered narrative. The work borrows its title and the structure from the 1979-book by Italo Calvino, which offered a postmodernist narrative in the form of a ‘frame within a frame’ story. In this painting, the smallest frame shows a pristine snowy mountain peak, looming against the skies. And you zoom out from that initial image, each frame chips away at the beauty of this natural landscape, as it gets imprinted with the effects of rampant and mindless development.

Mountains are cut open as bulldozers roll away, grey factories spewing smoke take over, and roots of trees lie exposed. In a way, this one painting also encapsulates all the concerns that Scaria has been relentlessly addressing in his practice, be it urbanscapes, the relationship between the ecology and the built environment, social realities and political will. If on a Winter’s Night a Traveleris part of his latest exhibition, Biophilia, currently on view at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai which doesn’t just showcase paintings but also video works and sculptures. Another interesting work on showcase is When Monuments Rethink (2024), in which sculptures have fallen off the pedestal, and in their place a golden tree has taken root. As one walks through the show, you can see nature quietly and subtly asserting itself, and fighting back against the built forms imposed on it.

The exhibition takes its title after psychoanalyst Erich Fromm’s concept of ‘biophilia’, or the love of all life. “I have always looked at urbanscapes and social issues. In recent times, environmental issues have added yet another dimension to my work, given the drastic changes in climatic conditions,” says Scaria. “In that context, I have been mulling over what happens when a human-centric approach is not there. How do we incorporate life forms, other than humans, in our understanding of the various ecosystems?”

Each of the works reflects on ways in which we have distanced ourselves from nature because of the social and cultural constructs that we have set for ourselves. “People do realise that the climate crisis is not something that will take place in the distant future, rather it is happening now. And yet, there is a helplessness related to what to do about it. There is lack of social and political will,” adds the artist.

In Shadows of the Familiar World (2023-24), you can see most natural forms being caged—a tree, an elephant, even the free-flowing waters have been restricted by a dam to fall as a soft curtain in the background. In her note accompanying the exhibition, cultural theorist and curator Nancy Adajania writes that perhaps the artist is nudging us to lift this curtain to expose our delusion that we are a sovereign species that can dominate over all beings, big and small, on this planet. “One of Gigi’s bronze sculptures, bearing a green and gold patina, depicts tonsured earth. And yet, he transforms this quarry into a large lotus flower, in the stubborn belief that, no matter what, ‘nature will assert itself’,” she writes.

'When the Monuments Rethink' (2023-24)

Across the works on display, you rarely see the human form, and yet the presence of humankind is palpable in the actions and impact on the landscape. Scaria uses architectural elements and the built environment to signify the presence of the human race. In the bronze sculpture, Phantom Limb (2023), a dark shrivelled up mountain is surrounded by armies of miniature trucks and bulldozers. “There are elements to signify the presence of human life all around, but I am not keen on showing it all. I like to show parallel realities, and extend our imagination to recognise the clashes between them,” elaborates Scaria. “In my current works, I am showing other life forms—a bathtub containing a tree trunk, with an eagle either landing or taking off, and more.” It is only in some of the bronze sculptures that the human forms become apparent. Take, for instance, Natural Conflict (2023), in which a set of five men, standing on top of one another, are splitting a gigantic tree into two by pushing it apart from the middle.

