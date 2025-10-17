What to watch this week: ‘Bison: Kaalamaadan’, ‘A Nice Boy’ and more

Bison: Kaalamaadan A Tamil drama about a kabaddi player who perseveres despite huge obstacles. This is the fifth film by Mari Selvaraj, director of the wrenching Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Bison stars Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal and Pasupathy. (In theatres)

A still from 'Typhoon Family'.

Typhoon Family Kang Tae-poong, who likes growing flowers, is thrown into the world of textile business after his father’s untimely death. With Lee Jun-ho (King the Land) and Kim Min-ha (Pachinko) in lead roles, this K-drama is bound to get eyeballs. (Netflix)

A still from 'Passing the Reins'.

Passing the Reins Kurisu Eiji (Satoshi Tsumabuki), a tax accountant, is drawn into the world of horse racing after he is hired by a businessman to shut down his father’s horse racing division. Some of the scenes are set in Hokkaido, a major centre for horse breeding. (Netflix)

A still from 'A Nice Boy'.