What to watch this week: ‘Bison: Kaalamaadan’, ‘A Nice Boy’ and more

A Tamil drama about a kabaddi player from the director of ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published17 Oct 2025, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Bison: Kaalamaadan'.
Bison: Kaalamaadan

A Tamil drama about a kabaddi player who perseveres despite huge obstacles. This is the fifth film by Mari Selvaraj, director of the wrenching Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Bison stars Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal and Pasupathy. (In theatres)

A still from 'Typhoon Family'.

Typhoon Family

Kang Tae-poong, who likes growing flowers, is thrown into the world of textile business after his father’s untimely death. With Lee Jun-ho (King the Land) and Kim Min-ha (Pachinko) in lead roles, this K-drama is bound to get eyeballs. (Netflix)

A still from 'Passing the Reins'.

Passing the Reins

Kurisu Eiji (Satoshi Tsumabuki), a tax accountant, is drawn into the world of horse racing after he is hired by a businessman to shut down his father’s horse racing division. Some of the scenes are set in Hokkaido, a major centre for horse breeding. (Netflix)

A still from 'A Nice Boy'.

A Nice Boy

In this Hollywood comedy, which premiered at South by Southwest in 2024, Naveen (Karan Soni, Deadpool), an Indian-American doctor, brings his boyfriend, Jay (Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter), a white man raised by an Indian couple, to meet his traditional family. This film is adapted by Eric Randall from a play called A Nice Indian Boy (also the title of the film outside India) by Madhuri Shekar. Sunita Mani (GLOW), Zarna Garg and Harish Patel plays the members of Naveen’s family. Directed by Roshan Sethi, Soni’s husband, who’s a practicing oncologist and has also created the American medical series The Resident. (In theatres)

