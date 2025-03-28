What to watch this week: ‘Black Bag’, ‘Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta’ and more

Black Bag Steven Soderbergh is one of the busiest directors in Hollywood, but a lot of it lately has been on streaming (or not released theatrically in India). It’s therefore exciting to see Black Bag in theatres. Michael Fassbender plays an intelligence expert who has to figure out if his wife is a traitor. Written by David Koepp and also starring Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan. (In theatres)

A still from 'Number One on the Call Sheet'.

Number One on the Call Sheet This two-part documentary explores, through a series of interviews, the experiences of leading Black actors in Hollywood. The interviewees include Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Saturday Night'.

Saturday Night This 2024 film is about the taping of the very first episode of the popular American sketch comedy Saturday Night Live, in October 1975. Gabriel LaBelle stars as SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels; the cast also includes Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien and Cooper Hoffman, many of them playing comedy legends. Directed by Jason Reitman (Juno). (Netflix)

A still from 'Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta'.