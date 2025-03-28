What to watch this week: ‘Black Bag’, ‘Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta’ and more

Steven Soderbergh returns, a handbag headlines an enigmatic short film, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published28 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
A still 'Black Bag'.
A still ’Black Bag’.

Black Bag

Steven Soderbergh is one of the busiest directors in Hollywood, but a lot of it lately has been on streaming (or not released theatrically in India). It’s therefore exciting to see Black Bag in theatres. Michael Fassbender plays an intelligence expert who has to figure out if his wife is a traitor. Written by David Koepp and also starring Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan. (In theatres)

A still from 'Number One on the Call Sheet'.

Number One on the Call Sheet

This two-part documentary explores, through a series of interviews, the experiences of leading Black actors in Hollywood. The interviewees include Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch. (Apple TV+)

Also read: Lounge Loves: Lactose therapy, Gujarati ‘thalis’ and more

A still from 'Saturday Night'.

Saturday Night

This 2024 film is about the taping of the very first episode of the popular American sketch comedy Saturday Night Live, in October 1975. Gabriel LaBelle stars as SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels; the cast also includes Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien and Cooper Hoffman, many of them playing comedy legends. Directed by Jason Reitman (Juno). (Netflix)

A still from 'Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta'.

Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta

A luxury handbag recounts its life story in this enigmatic short film. This is the 29th film in Miu Miu’s delightful Women’s Tales series, in which leading female directors from Agnès Varda to Alice Rohrwacher create original shorts that feature the products of the designer label, but with their own spin. Directed by Joanna Hogg, the British director of sharp dramas like Archipelago, The Souvenir and The Eternal Daughter. (MUBI)

Also read: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: AK-OK gives power dressing a boho-luxe twist

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Black Bag’, ‘Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta’ and more
MoreLess
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Lounge

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.