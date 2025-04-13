Black Country, New Road's reinvention continues
SummaryThe band's latest album, ‘Forever Howlong’, reminds us of the joys of companionship and community
The story of Black Country, New Road is full of surprises and unexpected twists. Formed in 2018, the Cambridge band quickly established itself as one of the most exciting and inventive acts to emerge out of the thriving UK experimental rock scene. Their 2021 debut album For The First Time was a thrilling melange of nervy, angular post-punk guitar, swirling post-rock textures and carnivalesque Klezmer flourishes, all anchored by frontman Isaac Wood’s wounded sprechgesang. It was a mercurial, free-wheeling record that veered between paranoia, mania and cheeky self-derision—on Science Fair, the band jokingly refers to themselves as “the world’s second best Slint tribute act."