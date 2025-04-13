Black Country, New Road's reinvention continues

All three vocalists finally come together on Mary, a devastating little ditty about a girl enduring bullying at her all-girls’ school. “She screams in the shower/ Lost all of her power," they sing in the chorus, the loneliness and desolation of the lyrics gently offset by the three voices singing in simple, empathetic harmony. It’s a deeply symbolic choice—as if they’re saying that no matter how dark it gets, sisterhood and solidarity will get you through it. That’s also, perhaps, the defining theme of the album. If the Wood-helmed version of Black Country, New Road was all about contemporary paranoia, loneliness and hurt, then this new incarnation reminds us of the joys of companionship and community. It's a starkly different vision, but one that’s just as compelling and original. And one that feels absolutely essential in these exceedingly grim times.