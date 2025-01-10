Black Warrant Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh’s series is about a new jailer in Tihar in the 1980s. Starring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Anurag Thakur and Paramvir Cheema, based on the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Gupta. (Netflix)

Gerard Butler in 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera This film picks up where Den of Thieves (2018) left off, with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) on the trail of Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), who’s revealed as the mastermind of the earlier robbery, and is now planning a heist in Europe. This action thriller is written and directed by Christian Gudegast, and is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. With the always enjoyable Butler headlining, it should be a raucous good time. (In theatres)

A still from 'Atlantics'.

Atlantics Before 2019, a handful of cinephiles might have known Mati Diop as the star of Claire Denis’ 2008 film, 35 Shots of Rum. Then, that year, Diop became the first black female director to premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Her debut feature, Atlantics, went on to win the Grand Prix. (MUBI)

A still from 'Asura'.