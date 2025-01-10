Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Art And Culture/  What to watch this week: 'Black Warrant', 'Asura' and more

What to watch this week: 'Black Warrant', ‘Asura’ and more

Team Lounge

A series about life in the Tihar jail, the master of the Japanese family drama returns, and other titles to watch

A still from 'Black Warrant'.

Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh’s series is about a new jailer in Tihar in the 1980s. Starring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Anurag Thakur and Paramvir Cheema, based on the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Gupta. (Netflix)
Gerard Butler in 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

This film picks up where Den of Thieves (2018) left off, with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) on the trail of Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), who’s revealed as the mastermind of the earlier robbery, and is now planning a heist in Europe. This action thriller is written and directed by Christian Gudegast, and is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. With the always enjoyable Butler headlining, it should be a raucous good time. (In theatres)

A still from 'Atlantics'.

Atlantics

Before 2019, a handful of cinephiles might have known Mati Diop as the star of Claire Denis’ 2008 film, 35 Shots of Rum. Then, that year, Diop became the first black female director to premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Her debut feature, Atlantics, went on to win the Grand Prix. (MUBI)
A still from 'Asura'.

Asura

Four sisters in 1970s Japan discover their father is having an affair. This new series is directed by Hirokazu Koreeda (Shoplifters, Monster), one of the most celebrated filmmakers working today. Starring Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, Yu Aoi and Suzu Hirose. (Netflix)

