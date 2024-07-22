Lounge Loves: Blanc Out, Will Anderson’s videos and more

‘The Boyfriend' Zen Zone Shot in the coastal town of Tateyama, Japan’s first same-sex dating show The Boyfriend, on Netflix, is unhurried. A group of queer men looking for love/friendship are living together for a month in a house; they go out for work and run a coffee truck. Unlike reality shows, it’s shorn of histrionics, and there are no eliminations. The participants are polite, respectful, and taking their time to figure out what they want—it’s all very chaste, and earnest. There’s Shun and Dai who are strongly drawn to each other, but Shun is a complex person. He thinks a kiss could help resolve the confusion in his mind, but he will only kiss when he’s comfortable. Usak, who is so masculine on stage as a go-go dancer, is timid in real life. His little speech in episode 6 had all the men in tears. And Ryota, with his expressions, makes you want to root for him. It’s a slow burn. —Nipa Charagi

Chaat Bites When it comes to street food, I, like many other Dilliwallahs, take my chaat seriously. So, I was unimpressed the first two times I tried chaat in Mumbai years ago. The vada pao was dry, the gol gappe were soggy, and sev puri nothing to write about. Mumbai food isn’t a place for chaat lovers, I had declared. Till I tasted ragda pattice for the first time during a recent trip to the city. The fried potato patty, or tikki, was crunchy despite being dipped in the white pea curry. One bite, and it was a bomb of flavours—tangy, salty with a hint of sweet. As my friend and I tried figuring about the ingredients without googling, I already knew I was returning for another plate. —Pooja Singh

Also read: Lounge Loves: Vicky Kaushal in a waistcoat, canned sparkling cascara and more France meets America Floral and tropical hops from the US combine with a French wheat beer for a unique craft experience in this glass. Named Blanc Out, it’s a limited-edition drink at the ongoing burgers and beers festival, Carniword, at the pub Woodside Inn in Mumbai. It will go off the menu when the festival ends on 10 August. It’s a hazy beer and I am not a fan of this variety; but, its tropical floral aroma wooed me and one crisp sip later, I was a convert. An enjoyable drink prods the curious to get into granular details. This smooth drink is made in the style of the premium 1664 French beer. It is mixed in with American hops Amarillo, Azacca and El Dorado—all three have distinct citrus notes making it refreshing and pleasant. — Jahnabee Borah