Inside BLR Hubba, a city festival that celebrates shared spaces

In typical Bengaluru style, the official website of BLR Hubba serves you pithy data to showcase the sheer diversity of the city festival: 20-plus venues. 250-plus events. 12-plus diverse genres. 10 days of a citywide celebration. And the mind truly boggles looking at the monster-mix of culture that will be on offer at the festival from 16-25 January. Rock music collides with kathak, street food meets heritage walks and video art meets shadow puppetry and AI-assisted mathematics in venues large and small, new and hidden.

“The whole philosophy of programming this year was to give the widest possible choice to Bengalureans so that people can pick and choose what they want to see based on their specific area of interest,” says V. Ravichandar, chief facilitator of the BLR Hubba. This diversity is also the rationale behind the festival branching into 12 sub-festivals. Each with a specific theme such as Kala Hubba (visual arts), Kantha Hubba (music), Anubhava Hubba (immersive, interactive experiences) and Makkala Hubba (for children), among others.

Also Read | Serendipity Arts Festival: 10 years of collaborative artistic expression

For a city known more for its traffic jams, potholed roads and startups, public festivals, Ravichandar believes, can function as soft infrastructure to quietly help reshape its image. In an over-concretized city, such festivals can demonstrate the power of shared spaces, he says. “One of the motivations of the BLR Hubba was to show that we are not just a tech and startup city, or just a traffic locked city, or some kind of pensioners’ paradise. We want to show that there is a Bengaluru which is cool in the arts and culture scene too. The idea is to continuously invent the city, and that is part of the reason why we are going to all these public spaces, even though it is difficult, logistically,” Ravichandar says.

The festival that began in 2024 at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) has expanded into a sprawling entity that extends from Freedom Park (the main venue), Cubbon Park and the National Gallery of Modern Art to neighbourhoods such as Panduranga Nagar, Gavipuram and Mahadevapura. “Even though our claim is a modest 20-plus venues, if you actually look at where people have to assemble to consume the hubba, they add up to about 45 venues. The idea was to include as many places as possible because we want everyone to have a collective experience,” Ravichandar says.

INTERPRETATIONS OF FREEDOM For Kamini Sawhney, curator of the visual arts Kala Hubba, public art underscores her personal belief that “art is a right, it’s not a privilege.” Unlike the traditional model where people go to art spaces like galleries and museums as visitors, a public art project reverses the relationship. “You go into the spaces of people. You learn how to adapt and evolve art to engage with your audiences, and see how art can respond to their needs,” she says.

Kala Hubba has 58 art works, including video art, installations and sculptures, being displayed across Freedom Park, BIC, Panchavati (heritage home of Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman) and Sabha. The site-specific works by Indian and international artists, Sawhney says, have been specially commissioned for the festival. As for the theme, the idea naturally fell into place when she visited Freedom Park, a former prison complex and now the only place in the city where protests can be held.

Also Read | A phulkari exhibition that reflects the interior worlds of women

“It is so ironic that a place of incarceration has now become a space of public protest,” she says. “And so ‘Freedom’ became the overarching idea.” The concept of freedom, however, is explored beyond a political lens. “We are looking at freedom from marginalisation, gender discrimination, we are looking at freedom of the body, freedom of the mind, even things like freedom from noise or surveillance.”

As a place where colonial history collides with architecture, the different sites within Freedom Park lent them selves poignantly to the works being created, she says. “I remember walking through what looked like a pretty cottage with a lovely tiled roof. It was only when I noticed the steel frame and the trapdoor that I realised it was the gallows,” she recalls. “It was such a grim place but I felt that it would be an ideal location for a sound installation. That’s how I commissioned city-based artist Yashas Shetty to do an audio artwork.” Titled The Radio and the Skin of your Teeth: A Document of Invisible, the installation is a commentary “on the politics of silence,” as per the artist’s note. Sawhney hopes that all the works will provoke viewers to question the ideas presented but also get them to look beyond the cliques they live in and see who else they share the city with.

DIG IN TO THE EXPERIENCE If Kala Hubba aims to provoke viewers to wonder, introspect and question, Anubhava (interactive) Hubba invites audience members to participate. The Strangers’ Choir workshop, facilitated by Medha Sahi, invites participants to have a go at choral singing, while First Hand by Nitish Jain & Studio MoreThanThat is a sensorial experience that guides a participant through “a journey of touch, scent, taste, and evocative storytelling”. The festival also includes a range of heritage walks through old neighbourhoods such as Cottonpet and Nagarathpet.

For festival curator Nidhi Joshi, the guiding idea behind the programming was simple: make art fun and accessible. “We have drawing workshops by Pencil Jam, a puppetry workshop, and an immersive theatre production titled Blood Moon over Bengaluru—all designed for small batches of 10-20 attendees,” she says. The events, Joshi hopes, will introduce Bengalureans to parts of the city they may have never noticed, help them develop a sense of community, but most importantly, “I hope they give people a reprieve from their everyday life and inspire them to look up.”

For details and registration, visit www.blrhubba.in.

Also Read | New galleries power a shift in India’s art scene