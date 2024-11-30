The BLR Hubba is back

Ravichandar's vision to create a cultural hub in Bengaluru led to the revival of Sabha, a 150-year-old institution established by RBANM's Educational Charities, which works with first-generation learners and marginalised communities in the city. Sabha had been set up as a private school for underprivileged children, but was shut down and left derelict for two decades because of funding constraints. A few years ago, Ravichandar decided to restore the building through his family's philanthropic efforts. While RBANM's retains ownership, Ravichandar and his family will manage it as a dedicated space for culture. Modelled on the Bangalore International Centre, the primary focus will be on in-house arts and crafts programs for children aged 6-18 though the space will also be available for rent in order to ensure it remains financially self-sustaining.