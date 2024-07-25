Lounge
A tribute to comedy legend Bob Newhart (1929-2024)
Raja Sen 5 min read 25 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryBob Newhart paved the way for a more subtle, character-driven approach to humor, inspiring generations of comedians and writers
"Abe, you're never going to get re-elected if you don't stop shaving in public... You changed “four score and seven years" ago to 87? Abe, that’s meant to be a grabber. Abe, we test marketed that and they loved it."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less