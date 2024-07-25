A tribute to comedy legend Bob Newhart (1929-2024)

"Abe, you're never going to get re-elected if you don't stop shaving in public... You changed “four score and seven years" ago to 87? Abe, that’s meant to be a grabber. Abe, we test marketed that and they loved it."

— From the “Abraham Lincoln vs Madison Avenue" sketch in The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

The great Bob Newhart passed away last week at the age of 94, and the soft-spoken performer left a massive impact on comedy — and on television finales. This is a salute.

Newhart’s debut comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart (1960) was a seismic success, quickly displacing Elvis Presley from the top spot on the Billboard 200. The album’s genius lay in Newhart’s unique approach: one-sided conversations with pauses that invited the listener to imagine the other half. The aforementioned Abraham Lincoln sketch — lovingly referenced in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel — in which a bumbling marketing guy advises the president on his public image the night before the Gettysburg Address, exemplified Newhart's knack for finding offbeat yet strangely relatable humour.

It became the first comedy album to win a Grammy for Album of the Year (beating Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra on its way) and established Newhart as a master of deadpan laughs. His style was understated, his delivery impeccable. At a time when stand-up comedy was dominated by louder, boisterous personalities, Newhart’s soft-spoken, stammering delivery was a breath of fresh air. He wasn’t just telling jokes; he was crafting meticulous, character-driven narratives.

This carried over into Newhart’s first sitcom, The Bob Newhart Show (1972). Newhart played Dr Robert Hartley, a psychologist navigating the quirks of his patients and the eccentricities of his colleagues and friends. The show was groundbreaking for its time, addressing issues of mental health with humour and sensitivity. Storylines were bold, tackling topics like group therapy, phobias, and marital counselling with a light but respectful touch.

One iconic episode revolved around Bob’s struggle to overcome his own fear of flying. Another episode featured a character coming out as gay, unprecedented for TV at the time. This episode was handled with the same blend of humour and respect that characterised the show, a quietly revolutionary moment in TV history. The show’s ensemble cast, including Suzanne Pleshette as Bob’s witty and supportive wife Emily, created a warm and believable world where laughter was always a heartbeat away.

Newhart’s second major sitcom, Newhart (1982) further cemented his legacy as a comedic genius. Set in a quaint Vermont inn, the show followed Dick Loudon, an author and TV host, as he adjusted to rural life with his wife Joanna. The show was known for its quirky characters and offbeat gags, epitomised by the three brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl, who became cult favourites.

Now, let’s talk about the Newhart finale, one that influenced the unforgettable finish of The Sopranos, and even this year’s much loved Curb Your Enthusiasm finale — which basically took the show back to its Seinfeld roots. Both finales borrowed from Newhart’s playbook, leveraging surprise, subversion, and the audience’s expectations to craft memorable and provocative conclusions.

None of them went as audacious as Newhart, though. In the final episode, after a series of increasingly surreal events, Newhart’s character wakes up in bed next to… Suzanne Pleshette, who played his wife from The Bob Newhart Show. The entire eight-season run of Newhart, therefore, is revealed to be the dream of Dr Hartley. This twist was both a hilarious nod to Newhart’s previous sitcom and a masterstroke of television storytelling. It was a moment of pure Newhart brilliance, blending wit, nostalgia, and absurdity in a way that only he could.

Great television endings are about challenging the audience, making them think, and keeping the conversation going long after the screen went dark.

In his later years, Newhart continued to leave his mark on popular culture. His role as Papa Elf in the 2003 holiday classic Elf showcased his timeless appeal and comedic charm to a new generation of fans. Newhart’s guest appearances on The Big Bang Theory, where he played Professor Proton, a beloved but retired TV science show host, earned him an Emmy Award and introduced his signature style to a contemporary audience.

In essence, Newhart paved the way for a more subtle, character-driven approach to humor, inspiring generations of comedians and writers. Current comedians like Jim Gaffigan, with his understated delivery, and sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, with their flaky characters and good-natured humour, owe a debt to Newhart’s style.

Subtlety was the key. As we bid farewell to this comedy legend, we celebrate a career that brought joy and laughter to millions, proving that sometimes, the softest voice can make the loudest impact.

Reflecting on his success, Newhart had once said, “I don't like country music, but I don't mean to denigrate those who do. And for the people who like country music, denigrate means 'put down’." That’s Bob Newhart for you, gentle yet cruel, ever eager to skewer that which must be skewered. We can all stand to be taken down a peg, and Newhart did it politely and perfectly. Everything and everyone — from the Wright Brothers to a plaid-wearing handyman — was fair game. Nobody is above a prank call.

