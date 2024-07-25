A tribute to comedy legend Bob Newhart (1929-2024)

Reflecting on his success, Newhart had once said, “I don't like country music, but I don't mean to denigrate those who do. And for the people who like country music, denigrate means 'put down’." That’s Bob Newhart for you, gentle yet cruel, ever eager to skewer that which must be skewered. We can all stand to be taken down a peg, and Newhart did it politely and perfectly. Everything and everyone — from the Wright Brothers to a plaid-wearing handyman — was fair game. Nobody is above a prank call.