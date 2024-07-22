Inside iconic Indian homes built in the 21st century
SummaryThe book ‘20x20: Twenty Architects x Twenty Iconic Homes of India’ by Gauri Kelkar is a showcase for modern Indian architecture through 20 iconic homes built in this century
If there is one thing common to the 20 homes featured in the coffee-table book 20 X 20: Twenty Architects X Twenty Iconic Homes of India (Roli Books; 362 pages; ₹3,995), it is the fact that they straddle the worlds of luxury and sustainability with perfect poise. These homes are not the biggest, the most opulent, or the most aesthetically pleasing to the untrained eye—but they have been chosen for their beauty of form and functionality. As author Gauri Kelkar writes in her introduction to the book, they represent “that almost-perfect rhythm of a symphony where material, locale, climate, client seamlessly exist."
A showcase for modern Indian architecture, 20 X 20 features the work of 20 Indian architects, delving into their design language in some detail through an overview of their practices, with a focus on one home that each of them has built. The reader gets a glimpse into the design philosophy of the architecture practice in question and then a really nuts-and-bolts view of one property, through not just photographs but also blueprints and floor plans.