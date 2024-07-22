Inside iconic Indian homes built in the 21st century

It is technical but not dense, making it accessible to the lay reader interested in any aspect of design. “The intention was to look at homes architecturally and not from an interiors standpoint, explore what it took to build these homes from the ground up, in the context of where they were located," author Gauri Kelkar, who writes on design and architecture and is based in Mumbai, tells Lounge. “There was also the desire to showcase the work of Indian architects and evolution of Indian architectural practices."