Book excerpt: How cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur put Moga on the world map

Harmander had a job as a clerk in the Moga district court. But with three children to take care of, he couldn’t afford to buy Harmanpreet the cricket gear vital for enhancing her cricketing skills. His salary coupled with the sale of the milk of four buffaloes was just enough to make ends meet. She had to make do with the cheapest bat that was available or bat with a hockey stick that her father had given her, seeing her keen interest in sports. ‘Papa used to teach me hockey, but I only liked cricket,’ Harmanpreet said about her childhood days. ‘I raised my daughter like a son,’ Harmandar has mentioned, ‘I wanted her to be the athlete I couldn’t be.’ ‘As a child, she would play with a plastic bat or washing stick with the boys and girls on the street,’ we learn from her mother, Satinder Kaur.