Book excerpt: How cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur put Moga on the world map

Punjab faced a drug problem, which threatened to ensnare the unemployed youth. To the north of Moga after all lay the notorious Daulewala, the ‘drug capital of Punjab’, at a proximity to the Pakistan border. On the signboards on top of the roadside tea stalls in Moga, Punjabi singer actor Diljit Dosanjh reigns as he chugs cola. Interestingly, he starred in Udta Punjab, a Bollywood flick based on Punjab’s drug problem, which earned him national fame. Sports was a great escape hatch from social evils like drugs and unemployment. But the performance of this girl opened up a new Pandora’s box. Punjab was also one of the Indian states with the worst gender ratios. ... But here was a flicker of light in that dark tunnel. If this girl could be coached and mentored in the right way, it would pave the way for others to follow.
Punjab faced a drug problem, which threatened to ensnare the unemployed youth. To the north of Moga after all lay the notorious Daulewala, the ‘drug capital of Punjab’, at a proximity to the Pakistan border. On the signboards on top of the roadside tea stalls in Moga, Punjabi singer actor Diljit Dosanjh reigns as he chugs cola. Interestingly, he starred in Udta Punjab, a Bollywood flick based on Punjab’s drug problem, which earned him national fame. Sports was a great escape hatch from social evils like drugs and unemployment. But the performance of this girl opened up a new Pandora’s box. Punjab was also one of the Indian states with the worst gender ratios. ... But here was a flicker of light in that dark tunnel. If this girl could be coached and mentored in the right way, it would pave the way for others to follow.
A ‘Sports Wings’ scheme was implemented in schools and colleges by the Punjab education departments in 1992; but cricket did not feature in this scheme. Thanks to Kamaldeesh Sodhi’s sheer passion for the game, a cricket academy thankfully came up in Gian Jyoti School. Even today, it is one of the few cricket centres in Moga that trains girls. If not for the facilities offered by this centre and the coaching of Sodhi, Harmanpreet’s cricketing journey might have ended prematurely in the dusty lanes of Moga, playing cricket with the local boys as she played step-out cricket shots with a hockey stick and bowled with a dupatta tied around her waist. Sodhi’s thoughts were interrupted as he saw the girl striding in to bat, and he leaned forward to watch. What followed was some great power hitting as the girl smashed the ball all over the ground.
A ‘Sports Wings’ scheme was implemented in schools and colleges by the Punjab education departments in 1992; but cricket did not feature in this scheme. Thanks to Kamaldeesh Sodhi’s sheer passion for the game, a cricket academy thankfully came up in Gian Jyoti School. Even today, it is one of the few cricket centres in Moga that trains girls. If not for the facilities offered by this centre and the coaching of Sodhi, Harmanpreet’s cricketing journey might have ended prematurely in the dusty lanes of Moga, playing cricket with the local boys as she played step-out cricket shots with a hockey stick and bowled with a dupatta tied around her waist. Sodhi’s thoughts were interrupted as he saw the girl striding in to bat, and he leaned forward to watch. What followed was some great power hitting as the girl smashed the ball all over the ground.
‘Doesn’t she bat like Viru?’ Yadwinder, who had just arrived, exclaimed. ‘Did you find out more about her?’ Sodhi asked, masking his excitement.
‘Yes, her father is standing right over there, watching his daughter play,’ Yadwinder replied. ‘His name is Harmandar Singh Bhullar. He has played basketball and handball for Punjab and has also played club cricket.’ ‘No wonder his daughter plays like that,’ Sodhi replied. The two met Harmander and persuaded him to let Sodhi train Harmanpreet. ‘Your daughter has the potential to fulfill your sporting dreams,’ Sodhi said. ‘I will give her free coaching and education as well as all the monetary support she needs. Your daughter will be my daughter.’ A hesitant Harmander finally agreed. That’s how Harmanpreet met her first coach and mentor and switched to Gyan Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Darapur village from her school in Moga. Sodhi took Harmanpreet under his wing, nurturing her talent and taking care of all her expenses. Thus began Harmanpreet’s rapid rise in professional cricket.
Once enrolled in the cricket academy, Harmanpreet trained hard. She refused to use the softer balls or have easier nets like some of the other girls. She insisted on facing the fastest male bowlers to sharpen her batting skills. Harmanpreet often travelled more than 30 kilometers every day to reach her academy, which were clear early signs of her steely resolve and fierce determination. Kamaldeesh Sodhi’s son, Yadwinder Sodhi, also played a major role in the rise of Harmanpreet as a cricketer. ‘He used to make me practise with the most bekaar [worthless] bats,’ Harmanpreet recalls. ‘Even the balls he would get used to be without seams. He would set me a target for my batting sessions: send at least half the total number of balls beyond a tree at the edge of the ground. Or hit 100 or 150 sixes by late evening.’
Today Harmanpreet has moved on and so has Yadwinder, leaving Moga behind. Yadwinder works in Adelaide, Australia, as a cricket coach. In 2016, he moved abroad owing to a lack of opportunities in Moga. Ironically, Moga is where it all began. The district, with its headquarters called Moga Town, was famous for being the birthplace of the great Indian freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. After 1961, it became known because of the Nestlé manufacturing facility that was set up there. ... Initially, the Bhullars were a poor family, raising livestock for a living, and could never provide Harmanpreet the platform that the Sodhis gave her.
Harmander had a job as a clerk in the Moga district court. But with three children to take care of, he couldn’t afford to buy Harmanpreet the cricket gear vital for enhancing her cricketing skills. His salary coupled with the sale of the milk of four buffaloes was just enough to make ends meet. She had to make do with the cheapest bat that was available or bat with a hockey stick that her father had given her, seeing her keen interest in sports. ‘Papa used to teach me hockey, but I only liked cricket,’ Harmanpreet said about her childhood days. ‘I raised my daughter like a son,’ Harmandar has mentioned, ‘I wanted her to be the athlete I couldn’t be.’ ‘As a child, she would play with a plastic bat or washing stick with the boys and girls on the street,’ we learn from her mother, Satinder Kaur.
Like a gladiator in reduced circumstances, Harmanpreet fought bravely. Then the offer from ‘Sodhi Sir’ arrived like a godsend. When she made it to the Indian team, her father wanted to take a loan to procure a new house. But Harmanpreet persuaded him otherwise. ‘We used to live in a small house, and he felt that as an India cricketer I deserved better,’ Harmanpreet explained. ‘I didn’t want him to bear that enormous financial burden. We bought this house only when I was in a position to.'
Excerpted with permission from Hachette India.