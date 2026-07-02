Book excerpt: How cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur put Moga on the world map

A ‘Sports Wings’ scheme was implemented in schools and colleges by the Punjab education departments in 1992; but cricket did not feature in this scheme. Thanks to Kamaldeesh Sodhi’s sheer passion for the game, a cricket academy thankfully came up in Gian Jyoti School. Even today, it is one of the few cricket centres in Moga that trains girls. If not for the facilities offered by this centre and the coaching of Sodhi, Harmanpreet’s cricketing journey might have ended prematurely in the dusty lanes of Moga, playing cricket with the local boys as she played step-out cricket shots with a hockey stick and bowled with a dupatta tied around her waist. Sodhi’s thoughts were interrupted as he saw the girl striding in to bat, and he leaned forward to watch. What followed was some great power hitting as the girl smashed the ball all over the ground.