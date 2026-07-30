Book excerpt: When IPTA's theatre spoke directly to the public

The objectives of IPTA were ambitious and its methods innovative. Across the country, its strategy of taking theatre to the people was imaginatively put into practice. From makeshift stages, often set up in deserted courtyards, actors spoke directly to audiences, spreading awareness of injustice and social discrimination and expressing a determination to challenge both. Plays were thus taken out of closed halls and away from elite audiences; they were performed under open skies and attracted audiences that ran into the thousands. In Bombay and Ahmedabad, the workers of the textile industry flocked to see these plays, which gave voice to a distinctly working-class worldview. The working classes had been struggling against the colonial state for some time now. Theatre reinforced and represented their struggles.