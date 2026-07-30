Book excerpt: When IPTA's theatre spoke directly to the public

The political context of the formation of IPTA was, to put it mildly, grim. Germany had overrun much of Europe during the Second World War. As discussed in the previous essay, in 1935, a global coalition of artists had created a platform to protest against the rising tide of fascism that threatened to submerge major parts of the world. Members of IPTA were greatly influenced by this coming together of artists and literary luminaries to resist the ideological onslaught of Nazism, which at that moment appeared alarmingly powerful.
The formation of IPTA is, in many circles, credited to the Communist Party of India. Like the PWA, many though not all members belonged to the organized Left. But they were all progressive and this tied them together. Dedicated to struggles against the ills that had stalked the lives of millions of Indians, IPTA firmly believed that theatre was a way of reaching out to the masses and mobilizing them.
In 1943, theatre activists and cultural organizations met to discuss the situation in the country in the wake of the Great Famine in Bengal. Gross mismanagement of the disaster resulted in the death of more than two million people. In light of this tragedy, the role of theatre in particular, and of art in general, had to be rethought. The commitment to art not for the sake of art, but for society, had been formulated by the Progressive Writers’ Association in 1936. It was precisely this commitment that was reiterated by the IPTA.
Even the admittedly scant material on the history of the radical cultural movement that is available is inspirational. IPTA drew into its fold actors, directors, writers and musicians who would later be recognized as major figures in their fields, while linking professional cultural workers with workers’, peasants’ and other popular movements. Among its members were Sombhu Mitra, Bijon Bhattacharya, Utpal Dutt, Bhupen Hazarika, K.A. Abbas, Balraj Sahni, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rajinder Singh Bedi, Saadat Hasan Manto, Krishan Chander, Inder Raj Anand, Prithviraj Kapoor, Kaifi Azmi, A.K. Hangal, Durga Khote, Sushil Majumdar, Dina Pathak, Bimal Roy and Salil Chowdhury. Other members included Satyen Bose, Basu Bhattacharya, Shaukat Azmi, Satyen Kappu, M.S. Sathyu, Anant Nag, K. Pattnayak, Raja Rao, S. Srinivas Rao, and luminaries from various other parts of the country. All of them were motivated by an intense and passionate commitment to change reactionary traditions that held Indian society in a vice-like grip.
The objectives of IPTA were ambitious and its methods innovative. Across the country, its strategy of taking theatre to the people was imaginatively put into practice. From makeshift stages, often set up in deserted courtyards, actors spoke directly to audiences, spreading awareness of injustice and social discrimination and expressing a determination to challenge both. Plays were thus taken out of closed halls and away from elite audiences; they were performed under open skies and attracted audiences that ran into the thousands. In Bombay and Ahmedabad, the workers of the textile industry flocked to see these plays, which gave voice to a distinctly working-class worldview. The working classes had been struggling against the colonial state for some time now. Theatre reinforced and represented their struggles.