Superstition, isolation and a woman's questions about power

In death, Dharma’s husband had moved to the centre of the family stage in a way he had never managed to do in life. Her father-in-law, who collapsed and followed his son within hours, was spoken of only as a faint comma in the long sentence of calamity that the family feared.
In death, Dharma’s husband had moved to the centre of the family stage in a way he had never managed to do in life. Her father-in-law, who collapsed and followed his son within hours, was spoken of only as a faint comma in the long sentence of calamity that the family feared.
‘Even his death on a Saturday was inauspicious,’ the brothers complained in a chorus of dread. ‘He has already taken the father with him. This is only the beginning. More misfortunes will come,’ they panicked….
‘Even his death on a Saturday was inauspicious,’ the brothers complained in a chorus of dread. ‘He has already taken the father with him. This is only the beginning. More misfortunes will come,’ they panicked….
So, they sharpened the austerities to the point of self-punishment. When liquids alone were permitted before the morning rites, they denied themselves even water. When they were required to wash and dry their own clothes, they chose to wear them wet. Fear had usurped the place of sorrow in the memory of the dead.
It was strange: the more the dead man was circumspectly referred to as an unmitigated evil, the more Dharma’s heart softened. She began retrieving small memories of him, buried under his avalanche of cough—half-finished sentences, useless advice, mutterings that she now heard as the language of a troubled soul rather than the tantrums of a wayward man…. She wasn’t even sure why she remained in her husband’s house after his death—she had no useful role in the whirlpool of rites—but she stayed, perhaps as an act of solidarity with the departed soul.
One non-event intrigued her in the midst of all the mourning. No one from her own family had come to condole. Not her brother, not a single relative. This violation of custom gnawed at her. Surely, they had been informed. Even if no formal message had gone, gossip travelled faster than crows. After all, her brother did not live that far away. No doubt.
Mangalam had prevailed upon her brother—that for Lalitha’s sake, and the family’s good name, they should sever ties with the ill-starred Dharma. Even stranger, her husband’s family made no comment about this glaring omission, as though silence itself was lethal. The village, meanwhile, buzzed like a disturbed honeycomb—the sudden return of the estranged son, the apparition of a new daughter-in-law, two deaths in quick succession, and the sambhandhis’ conspicuous absence. Arguments erupted in thinnais and streets: was all this the wrath of neglected rituals, or the ill luck that clung to Dharma like an invisible cloud? She was pitied, feared, despised—an enigma to be discussed for months.
Then the tenth day arrived. Dharma awoke from a night of disturbed sleep. Voices rumbled in the hallway—low, ominous. Thin streaks of dawn filtered apologetically through the grills on top of the door to her windowless room…. She had made no attempts to clean the room after the ritual washing following her husband’s death. Dust had found its way to settle on the stone platform, on which lay her cloth bundles and the reed box of books. A spider she had spotted in a corner of the wall the previous day, hung in its web in patient penance. A smaller one cautiously edged towards it. Dharma wondered if it was the male approaching the female—the natural order where males performed their rituals of allure: the peacock with its plume, the lion with its mane. Females of most species seemed to go about leading their lives without dependence, except for the brief necessity of mating. Why, she wondered, had humans inverted the pattern? Why had women permitted their own disempowerment?
Edited excerpt from The Grammar of Silence: Five Centuries. Three Women. Towards Liberation published with permission from Rupa Publications .