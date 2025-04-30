How young Tendulkar prepared for tests ahead

Late in his life, Sir Donald Bradman identified the batter who played most like him. ‘I was very, very struck by his technique,’ Bradman said in 1996. ‘I asked my wife to come and have a look at him. Because, I said, “I never saw myself play. But I feel this fellow is playing much the same as I used to." ‘It was just his compactness, his stroke pro duction, his technique. It all seemed to gel.’ The player’s name was Sachin Tendulkar. Bradman later invited Tendulkar to his 90th birthday. ‘We discussed batting,’ Tendulkar recalls. ‘How good batters could read the ball by looking at the bowler’s wrist position and also see which way the ball is spinning in the air and hence could read the delivery as soon as it was released.’