How book launches have started resembling traffic jams
A panel of nine people to launch a single book is a travesty that India’s publishing industry can ill afford
Ask any writer and it’s likely they will admit that it takes a village to put a book out in the world. Starting with the author, the process usually unfolds through a widening circle of actors, most of them working behind the scenes, but each having a hand in the chain of events that turns words typed on a screen into pages, printed and bound, then displayed on shelves, real or virtual.