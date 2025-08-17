How book launches have started resembling traffic jams

Ask any writer and it’s likely they will admit that it takes a village to put a book out in the world. Starting with the author, the process usually unfolds through a widening circle of actors, most of them working behind the scenes, but each having a hand in the chain of events that turns words typed on a screen into pages, printed and bound, then displayed on shelves, real or virtual.

If the book happens to have a formal launch event, that’s when a different “village" gets a public airing. A case in point is an invitation I recently received to attend one such event with not one, not two, but eight people on a panel to discuss a book—excluding the author.

While this may be an extreme case of traffic jam on stage, it’s usually par for the course to have a four-five-person panel at such events. As someone whose career has revolved around the publishing industry in one capacity or another for nearly 20 years, I’ve been part of many book discussions, either as audience or participant. Until the mid-2000s, a certain novelty and anticipation would inform these gatherings.

Readers would keenly await the chance to meet and interact with authors. In the heyday of the Jaipur Literature Festival, serpentine queues after sessions were a common sight—and not just to get signed copies from “celebrity" authors. I recall standing for an hour, one year, to meet the writer Geoff Dyer, who, until then, I had assumed to have, at best, a niche fan base in India.

Then social media arrived and turned writers into “brands," who became all too accessible and, at times, all too disappointingly transparent. The pandemic and the lockdown only made things worse. Even as online promotional events emerged from the crevices of the internet, it brought in attendant troubles: economic downturn, bookshop closures, shifting habits of reading, lower advances and royalties for authors.

Book launches somehow survived the crisis. For influencer-writers, there is a logic to these events as they can draw large attendance and big sales. Lesser mortals would be lucky if the cost of the chai and samosas served to the guests could be recovered from book sales.

And then you have a travesty—half a dozen or more panellists on stage trying to get their 5-10 minutes of speaking time at an hour-long event. That’s assuming everyone is as good at time management as the moderator. Sometimes the moderator needs to channel the aggression of prime-time news anchors to restrain the alphas in the group. Which is why my thumb rule is to agree to moderate only one-to-one conversations or, at most, with two other people. But I’ve not always been lucky.

From a business perspective, the outcome of a launch is to get as many people as possible to buy the book. But most attendees don’t buy. Some come for the free snacks. Installing an entourage on stage, creating a cacophony of views, is even less likely to persuade attendees to buy the book. Reading is meant to be a private pleasure, not a competitive sport which makes you keep multiple tabs open in your brain to track what’s being said.

Of late, indie bookshops around the country have started organising events that pair an author with an interrogator to ensure a more focused and intimate conversation. Ticketed book events are catching on as well. Having to pay to attend a launch is likely to bring in genuinely interested readers—and put the onus on the organisers to curate the event well. Some will call it gatekeeping. I laud it as strategic business acumen.

