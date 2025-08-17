How book launches have started resembling traffic jams

And then you have a travesty—half a dozen or more panellists on stage trying to get their 5-10 minutes of speaking time at an hour-long event. That’s assuming everyone is as good at time management as the moderator. Sometimes the moderator needs to channel the aggression of prime-time news anchors to restrain the alphas in the group. Which is why my thumb rule is to agree to moderate only one-to-one conversations or, at most, with two other people. But I’ve not always been lucky.