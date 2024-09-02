New on Shelves: 4 books to read this week

From Sue Minix's cosy thriller series to Vardhini Amin's debut novel a heartfelt forest adventure, new titles to enjoy

Team Lounge
Published2 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Front cover of the books.

When crime writer and bookstore owner Jen turns her hand to solving a real-life murder—of millionaire developer Simeon Kirby— she lands in deep waters. This is Sue Minix’s latest novel, the sixth in The Bookshop Mystery series. At once nerdy and literary, her writing is the perfect cosy thriller to entice fans of Agatha Christie. A Murderous Plot by Sue Minix, HarperCollins India, 320 pages, 499

Dan Sinykin’s book offers a glimpse into the publishing industry’s transformation from 1950s literary salons, where masterpieces were born over boozy lunches, to 1970s corporatisation. An excellent primer for the bookishly inclined, especially those contemplating a career in publishing. Big Fiction: How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature, by Dan Sinykin, Hachette India, 520 pages, 799

Also read: Lounge Loves: The spud brothers, Pakistani dramas and more

Vardhini Amin’s debut fantasy novel drives home a warning about the precarious state of our forests. With speaking trees, sandalwood smugglers and daredevil little girls on a mission to protect nature, it makes for a compelling read for both young and older readers. It’s a story of resilience, and the undeniable bond between humans and nature. The Forestborns, by Vardhini Amin, Hachette India, 240 pages, 599

Based on her popular Netflix series Mind Your Manners, etiquette guru and life coach Sarah Jane Ho’s book is “An Insiders’ Guide to Social Fluency”. Instead of dwelling on stodgy colonial practices, the founder of a global etiquette school takes a practical perspective on manners, based on situations rather than so-called immutable laws of social behaviour. Mind Your Manners, by Saraj Jane Ho, Pan Macmillan India, 340 pages, 750

Also read: The law of the jungle is civil 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureNew on Shelves: 4 books to read this week

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,789.95
    12:00 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -39.25 (-0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    12:00 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.60
    12:00 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    2.65 (1.5%)

    GAIL India

    234.95
    12:00 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.6 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aegis Logis

    808.15
    11:48 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    55.7 (7.4%)

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings

    723.65
    11:48 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    40.4 (5.91%)

    Brigade Enterprises

    1,266.00
    11:48 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    60.1 (4.98%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,746.75
    11:42 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    82.2 (4.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue