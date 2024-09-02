New on Shelves: 4 books to read this week

When crime writer and bookstore owner Jen turns her hand to solving a real-life murder—of millionaire developer Simeon Kirby— she lands in deep waters. This is Sue Minix’s latest novel, the sixth in The Bookshop Mystery series. At once nerdy and literary, her writing is the perfect cosy thriller to entice fans of Agatha Christie. A Murderous Plot by Sue Minix, HarperCollins India, 320 pages, ₹499

Dan Sinykin’s book offers a glimpse into the publishing industry’s transformation from 1950s literary salons, where masterpieces were born over boozy lunches, to 1970s corporatisation. An excellent primer for the bookishly inclined, especially those contemplating a career in publishing. Big Fiction: How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature, by Dan Sinykin, Hachette India, 520 pages, ₹799

Also read: Lounge Loves: The spud brothers, Pakistani dramas and more Vardhini Amin’s debut fantasy novel drives home a warning about the precarious state of our forests. With speaking trees, sandalwood smugglers and daredevil little girls on a mission to protect nature, it makes for a compelling read for both young and older readers. It’s a story of resilience, and the undeniable bond between humans and nature. The Forestborns, by Vardhini Amin, Hachette India, 240 pages, ₹599

Based on her popular Netflix series Mind Your Manners, etiquette guru and life coach Sarah Jane Ho’s book is “An Insiders’ Guide to Social Fluency”. Instead of dwelling on stodgy colonial practices, the founder of a global etiquette school takes a practical perspective on manners, based on situations rather than so-called immutable laws of social behaviour. Mind Your Manners, by Saraj Jane Ho, Pan Macmillan India, 340 pages, ₹750